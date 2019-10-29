Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe has lost his ride with the new Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar racing team according to Norris McDonald of the Toronto Star.

Hinchcliffe, who is from Oakville, Ont., was "bought out" by the team, with drivers Oliver Askew and Pato O'Ward slated to drive for them next season, according to McDonald.

McLaren purchased what used to be Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports earlier this year, throwing Hinchcliffe's future into flux.

McDonald notes it is "possible" Hinchcliffe could be kept with the team in another capacity.

For his career, the Canadian has won six IndyCar series races with his last victory coming in Iowa last year.