The St. Louis Cardinals are closing in on free agent reliever Andrew Miller, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The 33-year-old Miller played for Cleveland last season, battling injuries to finish with a 4.24 earned run average and two saves in 34 innings.

Miller was an All-Star in 2017 with Cleveland, finishing that season with a 1.44 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 62.2 innings, and had a career-high 36 saves in 2015 with the New York Yankees.

The two-time All-Star is No. 22 on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents list.