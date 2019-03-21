1h ago
Report: Cards, Goldschmidt near long-term deal
TSN.ca Staff
America's First Baseman looks to be staying in St. Louis for the long haul.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Cardinals are close to a long-term extension with Paul Goldschmidt for at least five years and worth over $110 million.
Goldschmidt, 31, was acquired by the Cardinals from the Arizona Diamondbacks in December.
He's heading into his ninth season.
A six-time All-Star, Goldschmidt appeared in 158 games last season, hitting .290 with 33 home runs, 83 runs batted in and an OPS of .922.
He is in the final year of his current deal worth $14.5 million.