America's First Baseman looks to be staying in St. Louis for the long haul.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Cardinals are close to a long-term extension with Paul Goldschmidt for at least five years and worth over $110 million.

#STLCards close on an extension with 1B Paul Goldschmidt, sources tell The Athletic. Deal will be for at least five years and at least $110M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 21, 2019

Goldschmidt, 31, was acquired by the Cardinals from the Arizona Diamondbacks in December.

He's heading into his ninth season.

A six-time All-Star, Goldschmidt appeared in 158 games last season, hitting .290 with 33 home runs, 83 runs batted in and an OPS of .922.

He is in the final year of his current deal worth $14.5 million.