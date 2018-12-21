The St. Louis Cardinals have agree to a two-year deal worth $25 million with reliever Andrew Miller according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal reports that the deal carries a vesting option for a third year if he appears in 110 games over the first two seasons of the deal. The deal also includes a $2.5 million buyout option.

Andrew Miller’s deal with #STLCards, per source: Two years, $25M, plus vesting option, full no-trade clause. Option worth $12M, vests at 110 games combined in 2019-20. Incentives: $500K per year based on appearances. Breakdown: $11M in 2019, $11.5M in ‘20, $2.5M buyout on option. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2018

The 33-year-old Miller played for Cleveland last season, battling injuries to finish with a 4.24 earned run average and two saves in 34 innings.

Miller was an All-Star in 2017 with Cleveland, finishing that season with a 1.44 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 62.2 innings, and had a career-high 36 saves in 2015 with the New York Yankees.

The two-time All-Star is No. 22 on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents list.

Over 13 MLB seasons, Miller has spent time with the Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Yankees and Indians.