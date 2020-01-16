Carlos Beltran is stepping down as manager of the New York Mets before he even takes the field.

The longtime outfielder and 42-year-old first-time manager had been the only player named in Major League Baseball’s report on its investigation into the 2017 Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that was released on Monday.

“We agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team,” Beltran said in a statement released by the team. “I couldn’t let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future.”

While the Astros were hit with a number of penalties, no player was disciplined by the league as the result of the investigation.

Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were given one-year suspensions by the league, but were subsequently fired by the team later on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora, the Astros bench coach in 2017 and what the league determined to be an architect of the team’s sign-stealing operation, announced that they were mutually parting ways on Tuesday. Cora is expected to be disciplined by the league after the conclusion of the investigation into the illegal usage of video replay by the Red Sox in 2018.

Beltran, who retired after the World Series win in 2017 following a 20-year career, spent parts of seven seasons with the Mets from 2005 to 2011 and was an All-Star five times during that period.

He was named Mets skipper on November 1, succeeding the fired Mickey Callaway, and signed to a four-year contract.

Late last year, Beltran admitted that the Astros stole signs, but insisted that nothing was done illegally.

“We took a lot of pride studying pitchers [on] the computer,’’ Beltran told the New York Post’s Joel Sherman when word of the Houston scandal first broke in November. “That is the only technology that I use and understand. It was fun seeing guys get to the ballpark to look for little details. … The game of baseball for years, guys have given location and if the catchers get lazy and the pitcher doesn’t cover the signs from second base [then] of course players are going to take advantage. I don’t call that cheating. I call that using small details to take advantage. I think baseball is doing a great job adding new technology to make sure the game is even for both teams. It’s easy to blame someone when they win.”

Beltran’s successor will be the Mets’ sixth manager in the last 16 years.