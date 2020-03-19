What the Panthers are getting in Bridgewater

The writing has been on the wall for the future of Cam Newton in Carolina for some time.

League sources said the Panthers and Cam Newton's camp are having a hard time trying to trade the former MVP.

Multiple sources expect he's going to be released very soon. Team won't carry both Newton and Bridgewater; latter trying to get physical taken care of. After that... — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 19, 2020

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Panthers may soon release the former MVP if they cannot find a trade partner, which Rodrigue notes they are having difficulty doing.

The Panthers signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater earlier in the week and are trying to get his physical taken care of. After that, Rodrigue reports Newton could be released.

The team announced on social media they would work with Newton to find a trade, which Newton denied asking for.

The 30-year-old quarterback was limited to just two games in 2019 because of a foot injury. The year before that he threw for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions.

Newton has spent the last nine seasons under centre in Carolina after being selected No. 1 overall by the team out of the University of Auburn in the 2011 NFL Draft.