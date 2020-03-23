What the Panthers are getting in Bridgewater

The Carolina Panthers have traded quarterback Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Kyle Allen has been traded to the #Redskins, per a source. Another QB alongside Dwayne Haskins. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 23, 2020

Allen, 24, signed with Panthers as an undrafted free agent and made his NFL debut in Week 16 in 2018.

In 2019, after starter Cam Newton went down with injury, Allen stepped in, starting 13 games with a 5-7 record as Carolina missed the playoffs.

In 15 career games, Allen has thrown for 19 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The move comes on the same day that Carolina signed XFL quarterback P.J. Walker.

With Allen traded and Newton on his way out, Carolina's QB room is now Teddy Bridgewater, Walker, and Will Grier.