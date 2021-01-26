The best catcher available is off the board and he's staying put.

J.T. Realmuto has agreed to an five-year deal, $115 million deal to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies, reports MLB.com contributor Craig Mish.

Widely considered one of the best catchers in baseball, Realmuto spent the last two seasons with Phillies. He made the All-Star Team for the second time in his career in 2019 and followed that up with yet another strong campaign in 2020, hitting 11 home runs and driving in 32 over the course of 47 games with an OPS of .840.

Realmuto arrived in the City of Brotherly Love after a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins that saw catcher Jorge Alfaro and right-hander Sixto Sanchez head back to South Florida.

The 29-year-old is a veteran of seven big league seasons and holds a career batting average of .278. He was selected in the third round of the 2010 draft and made his Major League debut roughly four seasons later.