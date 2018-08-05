Must See: Oladipo dunks on camper after creative lob

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to acquired forward Sam Dekker from the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This deal allows the Clippers to clear a roster spot, while for Dekker, the move should provide him with an opportunity to earn more minutes, Wojnarowski adds.

The 24-year-old Dekker began his career with the Houston Rockets after team selected him in the first round (18th overall) of the 2015 draft. Ahead of the 2017-18 season, he was traded to the Clippers as part of a package for All-NBA guard Chris Paul.

He’s averaged 5.3 points per game and 3.0 rebounds for his career.

The Cavaliers, who recently signed Kevin Love to a to a long-term extension, are looking to rebuild following LeBron James electing to head to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.