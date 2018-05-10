19m ago
Report: Celtics annoyed with Embiid's exit
TSN.ca Staff
Time for Embiid to tone down the trash talk?
Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid walked off the court without congratulating the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night after his team was eliminated from the playoffs with Boston's 114-112 Game 5 victory, something that didn't set well with the victors.
Yahoo! Sports' Ben Rohrbach reports that a number of Celtics players expressed annoyance with the 24-year-old Kansas product in the locker room.
"At least man up," one Celtics said after the game.
Embiid averaged 23.0 points a night over the five-game series, including 27 on Wednesday. He took to Twitter early on Thursday morning to offer congratulations to the Celtics and their fans.
Over his first career postseason, Embiid averaged 21.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 34.8 minutes a night over eight games against the Celtics and Miami Heat.