Time for Embiid to tone down the trash talk?

Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid walked off the court without congratulating the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night after his team was eliminated from the playoffs with Boston's 114-112 Game 5 victory, something that didn't set well with the victors.

Joel Embiid very frustrated left the court right away and headed to lockeroom#Sixers pic.twitter.com/0UpJIs3gaj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 10, 2018

Yahoo! Sports' Ben Rohrbach reports that a number of Celtics players expressed annoyance with the 24-year-old Kansas product in the locker room.

In the locker room after the game, several Celtics sounded annoyed by Embiid walking off the floor without paying respect, especially after he talked so much trash. “At least man up,” one player said.https://t.co/pPMIfE81kT — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) May 10, 2018

"At least man up," one Celtics said after the game.

Embiid averaged 23.0 points a night over the five-game series, including 27 on Wednesday. He took to Twitter early on Thursday morning to offer congratulations to the Celtics and their fans.

Not the way I wanted it to end but Hell of a series... Much respect to Boston and those fans.. y’all made it fun #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/lT6g0T6p89 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 10, 2018

Over his first career postseason, Embiid averaged 21.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 34.8 minutes a night over eight games against the Celtics and Miami Heat.