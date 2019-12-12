CFL Insiders: Will there be an NFL window this year?

It appears major changes are coming to CFL free agency in 2020.

According to Joey Alfieri of TSN Radio 690 Montreal, free agents in February will be allowed to take their current team's offer and shop it around the league beginning eight days ahead of free agency.

Alfieri adds that each time a team makes a new offer to a player, it will be sent to both the CFL and CFLPA for transparency. The offers, however, can be revoked up until a day before free agency opens.

More than 250 players are currently scheduled to hit free agency in 2020, including quarterbacks Jeremiah Masoli, Zach Collaros, Matt Nichols and McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

CFL free agency is scheduled to open at Noon ET. on Feb 11.