Free agent forward Gordon Hayward is signing a 4-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hayward looked much more like his former self last season, averaging 17.5 points while grabbing a career-best 6.7 rebounds per game.

Hayward signed as a free agent with the Boston Celtics in 2017 but his tenure in the green and white nearly ended as soon as it started. On opening night of the 2017-18 NBA season, Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury that caused him to miss all of that season and put the rest of his career in doubt.

Hayward was clearly still showing the ill effects of the injury in 2018-19, when he averaged 11.5 points per game, significantly below his career average of 15.3.

Prior to his time in Boston, Hayward spent seven seasons as a member of the Utah Jazz, earning an All-Star appearance in 2016-17.

The 30-year-old was selected No. 9 overall out of Butler in the 2010 NBA Draft.