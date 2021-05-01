It appears the Charlotte Hornets are getting back their prized rookie as guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Ball — a Rookie of the Year candidate — underwent wrist surgery on March 23, and is set to return for the Hornets‘ final 10 games of the season and potential playoff berth as the current eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. https://t.co/Tzq4FBonZK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2021

Ball underwent surgery over a month ago after suffering a wrist fracture on March 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers and hasn't been able to play since.

The 19-year-old, who was selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 41 games with Charlotte this season.

The Hornets currently hold down the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 30-32 record.