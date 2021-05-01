6m ago
Report: Ball expected to return vs. Pistons
It appears the Charlotte Hornets are getting back their prized rookie as guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Ball underwent surgery over a month ago after suffering a wrist fracture on March 20 against the Los Angeles Clippers and hasn't been able to play since.
The 19-year-old, who was selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 41 games with Charlotte this season.
The Hornets currently hold down the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 30-32 record.