The Los Angeles Angels are expected to turn to a longtime foe to replace the seemingly outgoing Mike Scioscia as manager at season's end.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that former All-Star third baseman Eric Chavez is the favourite to become Halos bench boss.

Former All-Star third baseman Eric Chavez, a special assistant in the #Los Angeles Angels front office, has emerged as the favorite to replace Mike Scioscia as the Angels manager in 2019 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 25, 2018

Currently a special assistant in the Angels' front office, Chavez had a 17-year MLB career with 13 seasons spent with American League West divisional rivals, the Oakland Athletics.

Chavez was named manager of the Angels' Triple-A affiliate Salt Lake Bees of the Pacific Coast League on August 5 after former manager Keith Johnson joined the Angels staff.

The Los Angeles native retired after the 2014 season spent with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yet Scioscia's departure has neither been officially announced nor even guaranteed.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported in August that the 59-year-old Scioscia would be departing at season's end, but he called the report "poppycock."

After his 13-year playing career - all spent with the Los Angeles Dodgers - ended in 1992, Scioscia assumed control of the Halos ahead of the 2000 season.

Under Scioscia, the Angels have won the division title on six occasions, reached the playoffs seven times and won the World Series in 2002. The team most recently reached the postseason in 2014.

The Angels currently sit at 76-81, fifth in the West, and well out of playoff contention.