Chelsea appears to be getting a jump on the summer transfer market.

The BBC reports the Blues have opened talks with RB Leipzig and Germany forward Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old Werner's release clause is a reported £54 million.

Werner is in his fourth season with Leipzig after a €10 million move from hometown club Stuttgart.

In 40 appearances across all competitions, Werner has 31 goals, including 25 in Bundesliga play.

Internationally, Werner has been capped 29 times by Die Mannschaft, scoring 11 goals. He was a member of Germany's squad at the 2018 World Cup.

Werner had been attached with a move to Liverpool earlier in the spring.