The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan on a three-year contract extension.

Sources: The #Bears have agreed to terms with LB and team leader Danny Trevathan on a 3-year extension. Some work before the league year officially opens with a key piece of their team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

The 29-year-old Trevathan has spent the past four seasons with the Bears. He was limited to nine games last year after suffering an elbow injury.He finished the year with 70 tackles and a sack.

Drafted in the sixth round in 2012, Trevathan has split his career between the Bears and Denver Broncos.