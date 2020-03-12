13m ago
Report: Bears sign LB Trevathan to extension
The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan on a three-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Trevathan has spent the past four seasons with the Bears. He was limited to nine games last year after suffering an elbow injury.He finished the year with 70 tackles and a sack.
TSN.ca Staff
Drafted in the sixth round in 2012, Trevathan has split his career between the Bears and Denver Broncos.