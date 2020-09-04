Stephen A.: The NFL will finish its season, you can 'book it'

The Chicago Bears are expected to name Mitchell Trubisky the starting quarterback, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In a competitive battle, Bears are expected to name Mitchell Trubisky the starting QB, source tells ESPN.



It’s due to his progression, leadership and overall performance throughout camp. Nick Foles made decision difficult for Matt Nagy, but the team feels strong about its QBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2020

Trubisky beat out Nick Foles, who the Bears traded a fourth round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for in the off-season, for the starting job.

In 15 game for the Bears last season, Trubisky threw for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The Bears selected Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.