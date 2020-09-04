1h ago
Report: Bears to name Trubisky starting QB
The Chicago Bears are expected to name Mitchell Trubisky the starting quarterback, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Trubisky beat out Nick Foles, who the Bears traded a fourth round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for in the off-season, for the starting job.
TSN.ca Staff
In 15 game for the Bears last season, Trubisky threw for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The Bears selected Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.