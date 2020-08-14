SC Express: How the sports world has changed since the Spurs last missed the playoffs

The Chicago Bulls have fired head coach Jim Boylen according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bulls have fired coach Jim Boylen — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 14, 2020

Boylen took over the Bulls mid-way through last season and led the team to a 39-84 record during his short tenure.

Wojnarowski reports Chicago will begin a search for his replacement immediately.

Among those in consideration are Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr., former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

However, Chicago's assistant coaching staff will remain in place for the time being to continue working with players at the team's facility.

The Bulls' top assistants Roy Rogers and Chris Fleming are under contract beyond the 2019-20 season.