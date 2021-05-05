Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will return to the lineup Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets after missing time due to protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 26-year-old LaVine has started 53 games for the Bulls this season, averaging 27.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.