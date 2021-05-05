1h ago
Report: Bulls G LaVine to return Thursday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will return to the lineup Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets after missing time due to protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
The 26-year-old LaVine has started 53 games for the Bulls this season, averaging 27.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.