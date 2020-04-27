3h ago
Report: Bulls to hire Eversley as GM
The Chicago Bulls will hire Marc Eversley as the team's new general manager, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Eversley is a Canadian and former assistant GM and Vice President of College Scouting with the Toronto Raptors.
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia 76ers assistant GM Marc Eversley has agreed to a deal to become the Chicago Bulls new general manager," Wojnarowski reported. "Eversley will join executive vice-president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas to lead a reshaped front office."
He has also spent time with the 76ers and Washington Wizards.
