The Chicago Bulls will hire Marc Eversley as the team's new general manager, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia 76ers assistant GM Marc Eversley has agreed to a deal to become the Chicago Bulls new general manager," Wojnarowski reported. "Eversley will join executive vice-president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas to lead a reshaped front office."

Eversley is a Canadian and former assistant GM and Vice President of College Scouting with the Toronto Raptors. He has also spent time with the 76ers and Washington Wizards.

Eversley, a native of Canada, will become the first black GM in franchise history. He comes to the Bulls after front office runs with the Sixers, Wizards, Raptors and a decade at Nike. Michael Reinsdorf has now fully remade the Bulls front office now. https://t.co/O4OYz4MxMe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020

