Craig Kimbrel has reportedly landed with the Chicago Cubs, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic

BREAKING: #Cubs in agreement with free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 6, 2019

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network confirmed that the seven-time All-Star has signed a 3-year deal worth $43 million.

Baseball’s active saves leader with 333, Kimbrel spent the past three seasons with the Boston Red Sox, winning the World Series last fall.

In 63 appearances in 2018, Kimbrel was 5-1 with 42 saves and a 2.74 earned run average and WHIP of 0.995 over 62.1 innings pitched.

A native of Huntsville, AL, Kimbrel was one of the two high-profile remaining free agents left unsigned along with starter Dallas Keuchel, who has yet to sign with a team. Interested teams were wary of the draft pick that would be forfeited upon signing one of the players that kept them on the market, but the compensatory pick attached to the players was removed as of Monday with the arrival of the MLB draft.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets also had talks with Kimbrel, among other teams.

A veteran of nine seasons, Kimbrel has led the league in saves on four occasions and is the youngest pitcher in MLB history to record 300 saves.

For his career with the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Red Sox, Kimbrel is 31-19 with a 1.91 ERA and a WHIP of 0.992 in 532.2 IP over 542 appearances.

His 333 saves are 14th most all-time.