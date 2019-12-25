The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

John Heyman of the MLB Network reports the deal would be worth $12 million for one year. There would be a club option for $12 million in 2021.

Encarnacion split last season between the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees. He batted .244 while hitting 34 home runs in 109 games played. He had an .875 OPS.