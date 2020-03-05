The Chicago White Sox have locked up one of their young stars.

The South Siders have signed infielder Yoan Moncada to a five-year extension worth $70 million, according to multiple reports.

Yoan Moncada signs a five-year extension with the #WhiteSox, as @Ken_Rosenthal reported. It will guarantee him $70 million. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 5, 2020

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports there is a club option for a sixth year (2026) worth $25 million that could take the total value of the deal to $95 million.

Moncada club option is for $25M. buyout is $5M. There’s an escalator of $2.5M in option year. #sox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 5, 2020

A native of Abreus, Cuba, the 24-year-old Moncada appeared in 132 games for the Pale Hose last season, batting .315 with 25 home runs, 79 runs batted in and an OPS of .915.

The signing of Moncada, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade in 2016, marks the third significant investment the club has made in its youth in recent months following the long-term signings of Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert.