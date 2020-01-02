2h ago
Report: ChiSox agree to long-term deal with Robert
One of the Chicago White Sox's prized prospects could be one step closer to the majors. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the team has come to terms on a long-term agreement with 22-year-old outfielder Luis Robert.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal for the Havana native is believed to be for six seasons and could reach $75 million in value if two option years are exercised by the club.
Having defected from Cuba in the fall of 2016, Robert signed a contract with the White Sox in 2017 that carried a $26 million signing bonus.
Robert began 2019 in High-A ball, but worked his way up the organization first with the Double-A Birmingham Barons and then finishing the year with the team's Triple-A affiliate Charlotte Knights.
In a combined 122 games with three teams, Robert hit .328 with 32 home runs, 92 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.001.
Robert was named Baseball America's No. 3 overall prospect last August and its minor league player of the season.