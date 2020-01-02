One of the Chicago White Sox's prized prospects could be one step closer to the majors.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the team has come to terms on a long-term agreement with 22-year-old outfielder Luis Robert.

Luis Robert, the USA TODAY minor-league player of the year, should receive more than the six-year, $43 million extension Eloy Jimenez signed last spring with the #WhiteSox that is potentially worth $75 million if the #WhiteSox exercise the two option years. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 2, 2020

The deal for the Havana native is believed to be for six seasons and could reach $75 million in value if two option years are exercised by the club.

Having defected from Cuba in the fall of 2016, Robert signed a contract with the White Sox in 2017 that carried a $26 million signing bonus.

Robert began 2019 in High-A ball, but worked his way up the organization first with the Double-A Birmingham Barons and then finishing the year with the team's Triple-A affiliate Charlotte Knights.

In a combined 122 games with three teams, Robert hit .328 with 32 home runs, 92 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.001.

Robert was named Baseball America's No. 3 overall prospect last August and its minor league player of the season.