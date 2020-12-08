The Chicago White Sox and outfielder Adam Eaton are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal that includes a club option for 2022 according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal that includes a club option for 2022, sources tell ESPN. The White Sox have their right fielder, pending physical, and it's an old friend. On the news first: @ChuckGarfien. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2020

Passan adds the deal is pending a physical.

Eaton spent three seasons with the White Sox from 2014 to 2016 before joining the Washington Nationals on a four-year deal. Despite some success at the plate, Eaton played only 310 games over four seasons with the Nats.

He struggled last season, hitting .226 with four home runs in 41 games.

The 32-year-old began his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, beginning his career in September of 2012.