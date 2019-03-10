Mar 10, 2019
Report: Chiefs release OLB Houston
TSN.ca Staff
After being unable to find a trade partner for him, the Kansas City Chiefs are releasing veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Houston, 30, was set to earn $15.25 million this season.
A native of Statesboro, GA, Houston spent the last eight seasons with the Chiefs after being taken in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Georgia.
A four-time Pro Bowler, Houston appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs last season, recording 9.0 sacks, 37 tackles and three fumble recoveries.
In eight seasons with the Chiefs, Houston has 78.5 sacks. His 22.0 sacks in 2014 were a club record.