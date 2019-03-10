After being unable to find a trade partner for him, the Kansas City Chiefs are releasing veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Houston, 30, was set to earn $15.25 million this season.

Chiefs are releasing four-time Pro-Bowl LB Justin Houston, per source. They had tried to trade him, but no one willing to pick up the $15.25 million base salary that was due this season. Houston now a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

A native of Statesboro, GA, Houston spent the last eight seasons with the Chiefs after being taken in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Houston appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs last season, recording 9.0 sacks, 37 tackles and three fumble recoveries.

In eight seasons with the Chiefs, Houston has 78.5 sacks. His 22.0 sacks in 2014 were a club record.