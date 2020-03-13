The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing offensive tackle Cordy Glenn according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds the team tried to trade him but instead will wind up releasing him.

After spending the first six seasons of his career in Buffalo with the Bills, he was acquired in a trade with the Bills in March of 2018.

He started 13 games in 2018 and another five last season.

The 30-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 41 overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft.