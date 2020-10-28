The Cincinnati Bengals are trading disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bengals traded DE Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks, source tells ESPN. Will be official after 4 pm. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

Schefter adds the deal will become official after 4:00 p.m. ET.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports it will be in exchange for draft pick compensation and a player. Neither the position of the pick, nor the identity of the player where immediately known.

Sources: The #Bengals are trading DE Carlos Dunlap to the #Seahawks in exchange for draft pick compensation. Dunlap gets his wish, and Seattle gets some pass-rush help. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

More to come.