The Cincinnati Bengals are trading disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds the deal will become official after 4:00 p.m. ET.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports it will be in exchange for draft pick compensation and a player. Neither the position of the pick, nor the identity of the player where immediately known.

More to come. 