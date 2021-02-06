The Cincinnati Reds are in discussions with free agent infielder Jonathan Villar, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Villar deal with Reds is a minors deal but excellent chance to make team. $2M guarantee assuming he’s in majors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 6, 2021

The versatile infielder split last season between the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays, joining the Jays at the trade deadline.

Overall, the 29-year-old hit .232 with two home runs and 15 RBIs across 52 games combined with the two teams.

A veteran of eight MLB seasons, Villar has previously spent time with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Marlins and Blue Jays.