Report: Reds, ex-Jay Villar in discussions
The Cincinnati Reds are in discussions with free agent infielder Jonathan Villar, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.
TSN.ca Staff
Villar deal with Reds is a minors deal but excellent chance to make team. $2M guarantee assuming he’s in majors.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 6, 2021
The versatile infielder split last season between the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays, joining the Jays at the trade deadline.
Overall, the 29-year-old hit .232 with two home runs and 15 RBIs across 52 games combined with the two teams.
A veteran of eight MLB seasons, Villar has previously spent time with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Marlins and Blue Jays.