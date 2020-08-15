A Cincinnati Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

A Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Athletic. Team defeated Pirates on Friday night, scheduled to host them again at 6:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Status of that game not yet known. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 15, 2020

The Reds played the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday and are scheduled to host them again Saturday. The status of that game is not yet known, according to Rosenthal.

More details to come.