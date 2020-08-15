19m ago
Report: Reds player tests positive
A Cincinnati Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Reds played the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday and are scheduled to host them again Saturday. The status of that game is not yet known, according to Rosenthal.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Pirates 9, Reds 6
VIDEO SIGN OUT
A Cincinnati Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
The Reds played the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday and are scheduled to host them again Saturday. The status of that game is not yet known, according to Rosenthal.
More details to come.