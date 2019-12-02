Dempster explains how MLB players know their signs are being stolen

Mike Moustakas is heading to Cincinnati.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Moustakas has agreed to a a four-year, $64 million deal to join the Reds.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Moustakas, who came up as a third baseman, will play second base with his new team after appearing in 47 games at second last season.

It was another strong season for the 31-year-old in 2019. After signing a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Brewers, Moustakas slashed .254/.329/.516 to go along with 35 home runs and 87 RBI in 143 games. He's averaged a steady 34 homers and 89 RBI over the previous three seasons.

The Los Angeles native was dealt to the Brewers mid-way through the 2018 season and helped the team advance to the NLCS before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before his time as a Brewer, Moustakas spent parts of eight seasons with the Royals in Kansas City, making the All-Star Team twice and helping lead them to a World Series championship in 2014.

Moustakas' best season came with the Royals in 2017 when he hit .272 to go along with 38 homers in 148 games.

He was selected out of high school No. 2 overall in the 2007 MLB Draft by the Royals with left-hander David Price going No. 1 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays.