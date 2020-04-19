The Cleveland Browns have had no discussions this off-season about trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Source: the Browns haven’t had any discussions this off-season about trading WR Odell Beckham Jr., despite all the speculation that Cleveland could move him. “That’s the truth,” said team source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2020

The Browns acquired Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants last off-season. The 27-year-old finished his first year in Cleveland with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Beckham still has four years remaining on his fie year, $90 million contract he originally signed with the Giants.

