The Cleveland Browns and defensive end Myles Garrett have engaged in discussions on a possible "mega-deal," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The former No. 1 overall pick has two seasons left on his rookie deal as the Browns previously picked up his fifth-year option.

Fowler notes reaching an extension with Garrett now could be the first step in retaining a young core that includes Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Nick Chubb, who are all going to be in need of extensions in the near future should the Browns decide to keep them.

Garrett had 10 sacks through 10 games last season before he was suspended the final six games for swinging his helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during an in-game melee.

While Garrett has apologized for the hit and referred to it as a "terrible mistake," he later said in an interview with ESPN that Rudolph called him a racial slur. Rudolph has denied the allegation.

Garrett was reinstated by the league in February. Through three seasons, the 24-year-old has 30.5 sacks.