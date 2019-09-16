'We don't do that': Jets coach Williams on putting bounty on OBJ

The Cleveland Browns are signing former New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire to their roster in advance of their clash against one another Monday, reports the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard is out with a concussion and will not play, paving the way for McGuire's signing. He was previously a member of Cleveland's practice squad after being cut loose by the Jets in late August.

In eight games last season, the 25-year-old McGuire rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 3.0 yards per carry.

