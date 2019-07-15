The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to waive guard J.R. Smith Monday barring a last-minute trade according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Barring a last-minute trade, the Cavs are expected to waive JR Smith today, a league source said. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) July 15, 2019

If completed, the move would make the veteran sharpshooter a free agent.

It was an odd season for Smith last year. He averaged 6.7 points on 34.2 per cent shooting in 11 games before the Cavaliers announced in mid-November that he would "no longer be with team as the organization works with [Smith] and his representation regarding his future."

Smith spent parts of five seasons in Cleveland after coming over in a trade with the New York Knicks, helping the Cavs to their first NBA Championship in team history in 2016.

Rumours have connected Smith to both the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors should he reach free agency.

For his career, Smith is a 37.3 per cent three-point shooter. His best season came as a member of the Knicks in 2012-13 when he took home the league's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

He made his NBA debut all the way back in 2004 with the then New Orleans Hornets.