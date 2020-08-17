According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Cleveland players chastised pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac for breaking protocol during a team meeting Friday, with at least one player threatening to opt out if the two remained on the active roster.

Passan reports that veteran reliever Oliver Perez said he would leave the team if the pitchers returned to the roster for this past weekend's series against the Detroit Tigers, with other players reportedly expressing similar feelings. The reactions stemmed from Clevinger and Plesac leaving the team hotel to go out in Chicago the previous weekend.

Following the meeting - in which Clevinger and Plesac both apologized - the two pitchers were both optioned to the team's alternate training site and will remain there for at least 10 days.

"They hurt us bad," pitcher Adam Plutko said of the two last week. "They lied to us. They sat here in front of you guys and publicly said things that they didn't follow through on. It's gonna be up to them. It really is. I'll let them sit here and tell you how they're gonna earn their trust back.

"Those grown-ass men can sit here and tell you guys what happened and tell you guys what they're gonna do to fix it. I don't need to do that for them."

Cleveland sent Plesac home in a car service once they discovered he had been out, though it took the team longer to figure out Clevinger, who remained with the team and flew home with them last Sunday, was with him. The team did not say how they found out the players had broken protocol.

"This one kind of hurts," manager Terry Francona said Tuesday. "We'll deal with it like we always do."

Francona returned to the team Tuesday night after missing eight games to rest and treat a gastrointestinal ailment he has battled for the last several months. Carlos Carrasco, Clevinger and Plesac's teammate in the starting rotation, was diagnosed and treated for leukemia last year.