Francisco Lindor's time with Cleveland appears to be coming to a close.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reports the team has informed rival clubs that it intends to trade the four-time All-Star shortstop ahead of next season as a means to decrease its financial commitments.

Lindor, 26, is set to hit free agency after the 2021 season. He earned $17.5 million last season and is expected to be awarded around $21 million in arbitration for 2021.

A native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, Lindor just completed his sixth big-league campaign.

In 60 games in 2020, Lindor batted .258 with eight home runs, 27 runs batted in and a .750 OPS.

Twice a Gold Glove recipient, Lindor is a career .285 hitter. His best year offensively came in 2018, when he hit .277 with 38 HR, 92 RBI and led the American League with 129 runs.

Cleveland's desire to divest itself of payroll obligations was evident earlier this month when it declined the $10-million option for closer Brad Hand.