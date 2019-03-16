1h ago
Report: Cleveland signs OF Gonzalez
TSN.ca Staff
Harper avoids major injury, listed as day-to-day
Carlos Gonzalez is heading to Cleveland.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Gonzalez and the Indians have agreed to a minor league deal that will pay him $2 million if he cracks the big league roster, which Passan notes is likely given their current personnel.
Gonzalez has spent the past 11 seasons with the Colorado Rockies, making the All-Star Team three times.
In 132 games last season, he hit .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI. For his career, he is a .287 hitter.
He joins a Cleveland outfield featuring Leonys Martin, Tyler Naquin and Jordan Luplow.