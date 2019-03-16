Carlos Gonzalez is heading to Cleveland.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Gonzalez and the Indians have agreed to a minor league deal that will pay him $2 million if he cracks the big league roster, which Passan notes is likely given their current personnel.

Outfielder Carlos Gonzalez does indeed have a minor league deal with the Cleveland Indians, sources tell ESPN. It will pay him $2 million if he makes the major league roster, which, with the Indians’ current outfield, is very likely. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 16, 2019

Gonzalez has spent the past 11 seasons with the Colorado Rockies, making the All-Star Team three times.

In 132 games last season, he hit .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI. For his career, he is a .287 hitter.

He joins a Cleveland outfield featuring Leonys Martin, Tyler Naquin and Jordan Luplow.