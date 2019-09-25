It looks like Clint Hurdle will return to the Pittsburgh Pirates for at least one more season.

According to Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic, Hurdle recently received assurance from the organization that he will be back as manager next season despite missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

The 62-year-old Hurdle has two years remaining on the contract extension he signed in 2017.

Next season will be his 10th season in Pittsburgh and 18th overall as a Major League manager, having guided the Colorado Rockies for eight seasons and going 534-625. To date, Hurdle's record with the Pirates sits at 732-719.

Outside of Hurdle's safety, the same can't be said for the rest of the organization. According to Nesbitt, the Pirates are expected to make changes to their front office and coaching staff after a disappointing season that will have them finishing last in the American League Central once they conclude their season over the weekend. Entering play Wednesday, the Pirates' record sits at 66-91.

Given the looming retirement of San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy and Kansas City Royals skipper Ned Yost, Hurdle will become the longest tenured manager in the big leagues.