How does Williams' potential extension affect the trade deadline?

Lou Williams isn't going anywhere.

Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania reports that the Los Angeles Clippers have locked up the 13-year vet to a three-year extension.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams has agreed to a three-year contract extension, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2018

Williams, 31, was set to become a free agent at season's end and was a sought-after commodity ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

This has been a career year for Williams in both usage and output. The native of Memphis is averaging a career-best 23.3 points a game over 32.5 minutes a night, the most of his NBA career.

Williams came over to the Clippers from the Rockets as part of the trade that sent Chris Paul to Houston.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Williams won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2015 with the Toronto Raptors when he averaged 15.5 points a night off the bench.

Williams has appeared in 833 career games with the Sixers, Atlanta Hawks, Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Rockets and Clippers.