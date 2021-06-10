There could be a seismic change to the College Football Playoff on the horizon.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger report that the CFP management committee with recommend an expansion of the playoffs from four to 12 teams. An official announcement is expected later on Thursday.

Sources tell me & @ByPatForde that the CFP working group is recommending a 12-team playoff: 6 highest-ranked conference champs & 6 at-large.



The 4 highest-ranked champs get a bye while other 8 play 1st-round games on campus.



Long way from done, but this is the recommendation. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 10, 2021

The proposed 12-team field would be made up of the six highest-ranked conference champions plus six at-large bids. The four highest-ranked champions would receive first-round byes, while the other eight teams would play on-campus games to narrow the field down to eight quarterfinalists.

There is currently no timetable for when this recommendation could officially be accepted, if it is to be accepted at all.

The current CFP format came into existence in 2014. It was preceded by the Bowl Championship Series (1998 to 2013), the Bowl Alliance (1995 to 1997) and the Bowl Coalition (1992 to 1996) in determining a national champion.

The reigning national champions, Alabama, have won three of the seven titles contested under the current format.