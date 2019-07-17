The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a four-year deal with restricted free agent forward J.T. Compher according to The Athletic's Ryan S. Clark. The deal carries an average annual value of $3.5 million per season.

#Avs have signed J.T. Compher to a four-year deal with a $3.5 million AAV, a source has told The Athletic. — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) July 17, 2019

The 24-year-old scored 16 goals and posted 32 points in 66 games this past season.

Compher was drafted in the second round (35th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL Draft. His rights were traded to Colorado on June 26, 2015 along with Nikita Zadorov and Mikhail Grigorenko in exchange for Ryan O’Reilly and Jamie McGinn.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The American winger has 60 points in 156 NHL games.