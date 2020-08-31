22m ago
Report: Rockies get OF Pillar from Red Sox
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Colorado Rockies are acquiring the outfielder from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later and 2019-20 international bonus pool money.
TSN.ca Staff
Kevin Pillar is on the move again.
The Rockies are acquiring Kevin Pillar and cash from the Red Sox in exchange for a PTBNL and 2019-20 international slot money, per source.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 31, 2020
After spending last season with the San Francisco Giants, Pillar signed in the off-season with the Boston Red Sox and hit .274 in 30 games.
The 31-year-old is a veteran of eight big league seasons, six of which were spent with the Toronto Blue Jays.