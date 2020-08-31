Report: Rockies get OF Pillar from Red Sox

Kevin Pillar is on the move again.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Colorado Rockies are acquiring the outfielder from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later and 2019-20 international bonus pool money.

After spending last season with the San Francisco Giants, Pillar signed in the off-season with the Boston Red Sox and hit .274 in 30 games.

The 31-year-old is a veteran of eight big league seasons, six of which were spent with the Toronto Blue Jays.