Kevin Pillar is on the move again.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Colorado Rockies are acquiring the outfielder from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later and 2019-20 international bonus pool money.

After spending last season with the San Francisco Giants, Pillar signed in the off-season with the Boston Red Sox and hit .274 in 30 games.

The 31-year-old is a veteran of eight big league seasons, six of which were spent with the Toronto Blue Jays.