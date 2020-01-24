The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a two-year, $27.5 million contract extension with shortstop Trevor Story, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal will buy out the final two arbitration seasons for the 27-year-old.

Shortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a two-year, $27.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. It buys out the final two years of arbitration for Story, who will reach free agency at 29 as part of the vaunted Class of 2021-22. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 25, 2020

Story posted 35 homers and 85 RBIs last season, with a .294 batting average and .554 slugging percentage.

The two-time all-star and two-time Silver Slugger winner was selected in the first round, 45th overall by the Rockies at the 2011 MLB Draft.

Story made his debut in 2016, hit 27 homers and added 72 RBIs on his way to finishing fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting.