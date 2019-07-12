The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of several teams that have talked to Mitch Marner's agent about a possible offer sheet according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Many teams have spoken w Marner’s agent about a possible offer sheet, and, yes, CBJ are among them. But I see no indication Marner wants to leave TML. Also, #CBJ convinced Leafs would/could match any offer sheet, perhaps by trading Nylander.

See where the summer goes. https://t.co/gcn092r1dm — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 12, 2019

Portzline revealed that talks between Columbus and Marner's agent, Darren Ferris, have occurred when replying to a question on his Twitter account. The Blue Jackets beat reporter was quick to point out that the team is convinced the Maple Leafs would or could match any offer sheet for the forward.

Earlier in the season, Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas indicated he would match any offer sheet presented to his star winger. He later backed off from that position at the NHL Draft last month in Vancouver.

"If there were an offer sheet we would look at what they are, and what the compensation is for our team, and make the decision based off of that," Dubas said.

Marner has been a restricted free agent since July 1. He led the Maple Leafs in scoring last season with 94 points and played in all 82 regular season games.