Rielly: Blue Jackets are deep, they play hard, but I think we'll be ready

It appears the Columbus Blue Jackets will be without winger Josh Anderson for their play-in series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Citing a source, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports that Anderson is expected to be sidelined for several more months after undergoing shoulder surgery in early March.

“I would not expect him to be ready to play until after September, as recommended,” the source told Portzline.

Anderson was initially given a four-to-six month timeline for recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a posterior labral tear of his left shoulder. He was hurt in a fight during a game against the Ottawa Senators on December 14 and has not played since.

“When Josh suffered the injury, the options were to have it surgically repaired and miss the rest of the season or rest and rehabilitate with a chance to return to the lineup,” Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen explained in March. “Unfortunately, the injury has not responded as any of us had hoped to the latter and the decision was made to have the surgery now so that Josh will be fully healthy and ready to go next season.”

The 25-year-old has 65 goals and 50 assists in 267 NHL contests, all with Columbus. In 82 games last season, he set career highs with 27 goals and 20 assists.

The Blue Jackets, who dealt with significant injuries throughout the season, are expected to have Seth Jones, Cam Atkinson and Oliver Bjorkstrand all back in the lineup when play resumes.