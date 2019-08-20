Cory Joseph will not play for Canada at the upcoming FIBA World Cup, according to the Toronto Star's Doug Smith.

NBA source tells me Cory Joseph will NOT play for Canada at the World Cup. Middle of the night in Australia so Canada Basketball comment a few hours away — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) August 20, 2019

Joseph, who attended training camp with Canada, left the team ahead of its first exhibition game against Australia on Aug. 16 but reportedly was expected to return to the team.

Joseph, who has a long history of playing with Canada, signed a three-year contract with the Sacramento Kings this off-season and could conceivably be stepping away to focus on the upcoming NBA season. Fellow NBA player Kelly Olynyk withdrew from playing with Canada after suffering a knee injury in one of Canada's earlier exhibitions games, and a host of other NBA players declined invitations to attend camp with Canada.

The FIBA World Cup starts on Aug. 31 in China. A top seven finish at the tournament would give Canada a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, their first since 2000.