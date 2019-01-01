The 2020 Winter Classic will involve the Dallas Stars and take place in the historic Cotton Bowl stadium, according to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic Dallas.

2020 Winter Classic will be in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1. Opponent still TBD, and will be picked by the Stars, NBC and NHL in a group effort. I’ve been told it will not be the Blackhawks. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) January 1, 2019

This would mark the Dallas Stars' first Winter Classic, and the fourth to be held in a college football stadium following this year's game between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.

This would also be the first Winter Classic to be held in the southern United States, as 2014 and 2015 outdoor games in California were part of the NHL's Stadium Series.