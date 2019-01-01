1h ago
Report: Cotton Bowl to host 2020 Winter Classic
TSN.ca Staff
The 2020 Winter Classic will involve the Dallas Stars and take place in the historic Cotton Bowl stadium, according to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic Dallas.
This would mark the Dallas Stars' first Winter Classic, and the fourth to be held in a college football stadium following this year's game between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
This would also be the first Winter Classic to be held in the southern United States, as 2014 and 2015 outdoor games in California were part of the NHL's Stadium Series.