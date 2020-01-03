2h ago
Report: Cuban prospect Colas defects, looks for MLB team
Two-way star Oscar Colas has defected from Cuba and will seek a deal with a major league team according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
Phillips: Important for Jays to manage Ryu’s workload
Two-way star Oscar Colas has defected from Cuba and will seek a deal with a major league team according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Colas played in Japan last season and hit .302/.350/.516 and can hit as high as 95 miles per hour as a left-hander on the mound.
Passan notes that Colas, who is dubbed as one of the best prospects to emerge from Cuba in recent years, can join a team during this international signing period but may wait until July when international bonus pools reset. Most team have most of their money already committed and Colas should reap a significant bonus, tweets Passan.
His leaving Cuba is expected to garner significant interest across baseball, adds Passan.
The 21-year-old has spent the past several seasons in Japan for the Japan Western League's Softbank Hawks.