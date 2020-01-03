Two-way star Oscar Colas has defected from Cuba and will seek a deal with a major league team according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Outfielder/pitcher Oscar Colás, one of the best prospects to emerge from Cuba in years, has defected and will seek a deal with a major league team, sources familiar with his plans tell ESPN. Colás, 21, played in Japan last year and hit .302/.350/.516. He’s a LHP up to 95, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 3, 2020

While Colás could conceivably sign during this international signing period, it may make more sense for him to wait until this July when international bonus pools reset. Most teams have a majority of their money committed, but Colás should reap a significant bonus nonetheless. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 3, 2020

His leaving Cuba is expected to garner significant interest across baseball, adds Passan.

The 21-year-old has spent the past several seasons in Japan for the Japan Western League's Softbank Hawks.