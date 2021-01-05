D.C. United is once again looking to the Premier League for a Designated Player.

Football.London's Chris Wheatley reports the team is in advanced talks with Arsenal's Mesut Ozil about a move to Major League Soccer.

Ozil, 32, has not appeared for the Gunners this season, having been left off of both their Premier League and Europa League rosters. The former Germany international's contract expires in the summer.

As part of the club's pitch to Ozil, United is offering Ozil the opportunity to stock his brand of coffee, "39 Steps Coffee," at concessions in Audi Field and expand his M10 brand in the United States.

A native of Gelsenkirchen, Ozil is in his seventh season with the Gunners since a £42.5 million move from Real Madrid. In 254 appearances for the club, he has scored 44 times. With Arsenal, Ozil has won three FA Cup titles.

A product of the Schalke academy, Ozil has also played at Schalke and Werder Bremen.

Internationally, Ozil was capped 92 times by Die Mannschaft and was a member of their 2014 World Cup-winning side.

United has had an open DP spot since the departure of Wayne Rooney following the 2019 season.